'Lord's Splodge' adds intrigue to deciding Test between England and West Indies

The 'Lord's Splodge' may provide an extra excuse for any batsman who falls short of expectations in this week's deciding Test.

It is not the first time a fungal effect, commonly known as 'fairy rings' to gardeners and groundsmen up and down the country, has encroached on the hallowed turf at the home of cricket.

On this occasion, though, it has deposited a discoloured circle around a metre in diameter unerringly on or possibly just short of a good length at the pavilion end.

MCC staff, including groundsman Mick Hunt, are confident it will have no physical bearing on play - and both England captain Joe Root and his West Indies opposite number Jason Holder did not appear likely to lose any sleep about it either when asked at their pre-match press conferences.

Nonetheless, it is not hard to envisage one or two doubts surfacing should a delivery pitched anywhere in the vicinity misbehave or even result in an early dismissal or two in a series locked at 1-1 with just this final Investec Test to play.

Batsmen the world over are prey to occasionally explaining away pilot error with references to circumstances beyond their control, and fairy rings can surely fit into that category.

Root for one, however, does not seem that way inclined at present.

"We'll have to see how it plays, but I have no idea whether it will make any difference," he said.

"Whether it is just a visual blemish or whether it will have an impact, we will have to see."

At the suggestion it is sure to be in his eyeline when he faces up, he added pointedly: "It depends if you are looking at the ball."

Holder has a similar opinion.

"I saw it from around where the [limited-overs] 30-yard circle would be and was wondering what it was and if it would have any effect," he said.

"Only time will tell . but we hope it doesn't and the guys can put it aside.

"You're pretty much looking at the bowler's hand, and that's a lot higher than where the patch is - so I hope the guys can focus on the bowler's arm, and not the pitch."

An MCC spokesman said: "It is a natural phenomenon and is not expected to have any impact on play."

Source: PA

