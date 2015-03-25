 
Lord's opportunity beckons for England trio Finn, Roland-Jones and Dawson

29 May 2017 04:39

There were late call-ups to Lord's for Steven Finn, Toby Roland-Jones and Liam Dawson when England chose to play safe with injuries to three of their key Champions Trophy candidates.

Ben Stokes' absence with his troublesome left-knee problem will cause supporters the most obvious consternation, but the indications are that neither he nor Chris Woakes (thigh) and Moeen Ali (groin) are serious doubts for England's opening match in the global tournament against Bangladesh at The Oval.

It is only fair to focus on the unexpected opportunity which may come the way of at least one of the three replacements in England's squad as they seek to extend their run of one-day international victories to nine in a row with a 3-0 whitewash of South Africa in the final Royal London Series match.

Among them, Finn appears the likeliest to fit into a line-up which logic suggests should feature Jonny Bairstow - for Stokes in the middle order - and perhaps David Willey for a first taste of the action after he missed out on victories at Headingley and then at the Ageas Bowl.

It was there on Saturday that Stokes' second ODI hundred - albeit with a bit of good fortune when he was dropped from each of the first two balls he faced - set England on their way.

It still took an outstanding final over from Mark Wood to keep South Africa at bay by just two runs after David Miller and Chris Morris had taken them to the brink of levelling the series.

Stokes, meanwhile, is hoping a second round of scans will explain the cause of pain in his knee, after initial checks proved inconclusive but indicated at least no recurrence of the injury which required surgery 12 months ago.

England's Â£1.7million action man has been as confused as anyone about the pain which appears to trouble him only in one key activity.

"It is just in my delivery stride bowling," he said. "Batting and running around the field and everything like that is fine.

"We are managing it as well as we can with the physios, doctors and myself.

"On some days I don't know whether it is going to be good or not. We only really find out how it is when I start bowling."

For one day at least, having managed just five overs in the preceding two matches against South Africa, he can save himself the bother of going through the discomfort again.

Source: PA

