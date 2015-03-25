Lord's a fitting venue for Henry Blofeld to sign off

A famous send-off may be in the offing for Henry Blofeld as the veteran broadcaster commentates on his valedictory final Test at Lord's this week.

If the stars are favourably aligned, or an eagle-eyed producer happens to spot the moment, it is entirely possible Blofeld could be the man who informs the nation James Anderson has become the first Englishman to take his 500th Test wicket.

These 'Dear Old Things' do not always pan out, of course, but it would be an appropriate piece of posterity if at the age of 77 one of cricket's most resonant and enduring personalities were on hand to describe for Test Match Special's loyal and often fixated listeners exactly how this country's all-time leading wicket-taker makes history again.

Whatever the content of his last handover, in the first September Test in the long history of the home of cricket, national treasure Blofeld has been at the mic to tell the nation of countless previous deeds of note - for and against England, of course - in an association which dates back 45 years with BBC radio's flagship cricket programme.

It is his style in relating the less riveting aspects of a Test, though, which has entranced thousands.

Humdrum observations about the number on the bus passing The Oval on the Harleyford Road, for example, or favourite analogies - the 'kicking horse' cropping up variously for short-pitched deliveries, square-cuts bouncing over a fielder's head or any other aspect of play to take the eye - are all delivered in an Old Etonian drawl which has become the staple of summer for households and drivers up and down this country and beyond.

Blofeld does a decent line in self-deprecation too, and is prepared to concede his eye for detail has not always extended to an entirely reliable identification of those directly involved.

"Listeners will be relieved to know that their chances of being told the right name of the fielders at third-man and fine-leg have greatly increased," he recently said, pondering the consequences of his retirement.

The majority overlook such nit-picking, prepared to put up with occasional uncertainty for the privilege of hearing the most colourful of characters - Blofeld's rainbow choice of attire is surely made for radio - bring to life a sport he was once good enough to play with distinction himself.

A hundred for Cambridge University against MCC, at Lord's of course, was the culmination of a brief first-class career which would reportedly have reached far greater heights but for injuries sustained when he was knocked off his bike during his school days.

Blofeld had established a burgeoning reputation on the field beforehand - and although able to consolidate sufficiently to earn a Blue as a wicketkeeper-batsman, it was to be beyond the boundary that he had to make his name by recounting the revered achievements of others.

As for Anderson, wicketless in the second innings of last week's shock defeat to West Indies at Headingley, he can only hope the three he still needs come along in true Blofeld style.like London buses.

Source: PA

