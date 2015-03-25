 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Liam Plunkett facing spell out with groin injury

08 July 2017 12:39

Yorkshire have announced that England paceman Liam Plunkett is set for a short spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.

The 32-year-old sustained a low-grade groin strain during the White Rose's Specsavers County Championship defeat to Somerset at Scarborough this week.

Plunkett is expected to be back in contention by the end of the month, Yorkshire said on Twitter, while also providing an update on the fitness of Ryan Sidebottom and Harry Brook.

Veteran seamer Sidebottom suffered a back strain against Somerset and is set to return early next month while an X -ray cleared young batsman Brook of a fractured hand.

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to the Lions

How Twitter reacted to the Lions' draw against New...

The British and Irish Lions drew 15-15 with New Zealand in the third and final Test in Auckland, with the series finishing 1-1.

Feature Remembering the Lions

Remembering the Lions' only previous Test series d...

The British and Irish Lions' 15-15 draw with New Zealand secured only the second ever tied Test series in the touring side's illustrious history.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions and world champions New Zealand fought out a drawn Test series after they shared the

Feature 5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku

5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku...

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku.

Feature The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut

The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut...

New England Test captain Joe Root made a superb 190 to mark his first innings as skipper against South

Feature Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do i...

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.