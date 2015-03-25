 
Liam Dawson gets England nod for opening Test against South Africa

05 July 2017 01:39

New England Test captain Joe Root has announced that Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson will face South Africa in the first Investec Test at Lord's.

Dawson made his Test debut against India in Chennai and has got the nod ahead of Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones.

Root, named as Alastair Cook's successor five months ago, will lead an England side featuring two spin bowlers - Dawson and Moeen Ali - in a Lord's Test for the first time since 1993.

Recalled Yorkshire batsman Gary Ballance is set to bat at three, with Root coming in at four followed by Jonny Bairstow.

Source: PA

