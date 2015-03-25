 
Levi offers encouraging update after concussion

01 June 2017 04:54

Northamptonshire batsman Richard Levi hopes to return to action soon after suffering a concussion when hit on the helmet at the weekend.

The former South Africa international was felled by a bouncer from Worcestershire's Josh Tongue on Sunday and required treatment at the crease before being transported to Northampton General Hospital.

He was diagnosed with a mild concussion and prescribed rest, and a follow-up MRI scan has shown no further cause for concern.

The 29-year-old tweeted on Thursday: "MRI scan has come back clear after the CT scan on Sunday. Continued observations and cognitive testing to continue. Back to playing soon."

Source: PA

