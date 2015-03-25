 
Leicestershire seamer Charlie Shreck hangs up his boots

30 June 2017 06:09

Injury has forced Leicestershire seamer Charlie Shreck to retire with immediate effect.

The 39-year-old took 577 first-class wickets during his career, which included spells with Nottinghamshire and Kent before arriving at Grace Road in 2014.

Shreck, who was suspended by the club for two games at the start of the season for using obscene language in a friendly against Loughborough University, was part of the Nottinghamshire side which won the County Championship in 2010.

"Unfortunately all playing careers have to come to an end and my time is now," Shreck said. "I look back with fond memories of my time and feel very privileged to have been a part of the cricket community for so long.

"I would like to thank everyone that has helped along the way; the umpires for putting up with me and the supporters that stay with you through thick, thin and rain."

Leicestershire head coach Pierre de Bruyn added: "Charlie has been an incredible role model in the changing room and will be missed. His competitiveness and passion is worth gold in a team environment. I wish him all the best and congratulations on an amazing career."

Source: PA

