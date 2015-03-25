Leaders Essex on top in rain-hit clash with Somerset

Nick Browne and Adam Wheater improved Specsavers County Championship leaders Essex's chances of a fifth successive victory during the 13 overs of play possible on a rain-hit third day at Chelmsford.

The fourth-wicket pair helped Essex extend their lead over Somerset to 153, with Tim Groenewald dismissing Browne on 83 for the visitors' only success of the day.

Browne and Wheater put on 118 in 45 overs, with the latter unbeaten on 58 when rain set in for the day, with play finally abandoned at 4pm.

Bad weather affected play around the country - the games between Middlesex and Surrey in Division One and Leicestershire and Kent in Division Two were both washed out for the day - but a thrilling finish materialised at Colwyn Bay.

Sussex moved second in the Division Two table with a one-wicket victory over Glamorgan.

Chasing 209 for victory, Sussex were in trouble at 160 for eight but Ollie Robinson hit 41 from 37 balls - including the winning six - to see them over the line.

Essex's nearest title challengers, Lancashire, were held up by half-centuries from Dom Sibley and Tim Ambrose at Emirates Old Trafford.

The day started with Lancashire advancing their first-innings reply from 484 for six to 504 for eight declared against struggling Warwickshire, eventually losing Liam Livingstone for 224.

That left Warwickshire with a 304-run deficit at the start of their second innings and they closed on 275 for six from 85 overs - still 29 in arrears. Opener Sibley hit 57 and Ambrose 76.

Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire are closing in on their seventh victory of the season after maintaining the upper hand in their match against Northamptonshire at Trent Bridge.

Northants, set an unlikely 417 to topple the undefeated hosts, had reached 167 for four in their second innings, with Rob Newton having made 53.

Earlier, Nottinghamshire declared their second innings on 344 for nine once Riki Wessels had been dismissed for 116.

Wessels had faced only 88 balls and hit 16 fours and four sixes in scoring his third century of the season. Azharullah claimed his wicket, giving him match figures of eight for 136.

Daryl Mitchell (130) scored his fifth championship century of the campaign as promotion-chasing Worcestershire set Gloucestershire a 401-run target at New Road.

Star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin then struck two early blows as Gloucestershire closed on 55 for three.

Brett D'Oliveira, George Rhodes and Ashwin all provided excellent support for Mitchell as Worcestershire capitalised on their first-innings lead of 105 by declaring on 295 for eight.

At Chester-le-Street, Luis Reece's second championship century of the season kept Derbyshire afloat against Durham a s the visitors reached 305 for six after following on 316 behind.

Source: PA

