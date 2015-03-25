Law hopeful Gayle will be fit as Morgan plays down impact of injury

Eoin Morgan insists England's task will be made no easier against West Indies even if Chris Gayle's sore hamstring rules him out of any remaining Royal London Series matches.

Gayle's one-day international comeback faltered after just one match when he injured himself in the warm-up before the near washout at Trent Bridge, where a no-result after England were able to reach 21 for no wicket in the 2.2 overs possible leaves them 1-0 up with three more matches to play.

The big-hitting veteran had previously given England a brief demonstration that he retains all his destructive power hitting with three sixes and two fours from 27 balls at the start of the Windies' seven-wicket defeat at Old Trafford two days ago.

Gayle was all set to play again, on his 38th birthday, in Nottingham only to feel pain in his right leg and instead end up heading for scans on the injury in hospital.

The results were not known by the time the match was abandoned, leaving his involvement in Bristol on Sunday and beyond in doubt.

Asked if it will be a relief if England do not have to bowl at him again in the series, however, England captain Morgan said: "I don't think so, no.

"As I mentioned at the start of the series, the West Indies are probably a threat more so as a group than any individual they have within their team.

"Just because they're missing one player, it doesn't mean we'll take them any more lightly in any game."

West Indies coach Stuart Law is still optimistic that Gayle will be fit again by the weekend.

"Chris has been for scans," he said.

"We don't know the results of them just yet b ut he tweaked a hamstring in the warm-up.

"We'll monitor him and see how he's going for Bristol."

Gayle, replaced by Kyle Hope at the top of the order, ended up missing very little as rain set in terminally.

"He said he didn't want to risk it - which is fair enough," added Law.

"If you do a hamstring at 38, it takes a bit longer to heal than when you're 18.

"We probably erred on the side of caution, which is probably the right thing, with three more games to play here.

"Fingers crossed, he'll be okay to take part in all those three."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.