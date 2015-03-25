 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Lauren Cheatle and Tahlia McGrath return to Australia Women's squad for Ashes

10 October 2017 07:24

Australia have named their squad for the forthcoming Women's Ashes, with both Lauren Cheatle and Tahlia McGrath returning to international duty after injury.

The bowlers are also named in the 14-player one-day international squad which will be captained by Rachael Haynes.

Former captain Meg Lanning has been ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury.

The tour, which comprises of three ODIs, the inaugural women's day/night Test in Sydney and three Twenty20s, gets under way this month.

Test newcomers McGrath and Cheatle will be joined in the 15-strong Ashes squad by fellow bowlers Ashleigh Gardner, Belinda Vakarewa and Amanda-Jade Wellington as well as uncapped wicketkeeper Beth Mooney.

The Test squad will be reduced to 13 players following a three-day tour match in November.

National selector Shawn Flegler said: "This was a really tough selection process for the panel with some talented players missing out, but we're confident we have selected a balanced side that has the potential to beat England and retain the Ashes.

"Of the 15 players selected across the weekend, eight posted scores of 50 or more for their domestic sides, including four centuries, whilst fast-bowlers Lauren Cheatle and Tahlia McGrath made successful returns from injury.

"It's important with the multi-format nature of this series to start well, and whilst the big prize is retaining the Ashes, this series presents a golden opportunity for the team to reinstate themselves as the number one ranked side in the world."

Full Test squad: Kristen Beams (VIC), Alex Blackwell (NSW), Nicole Bolton (WA), Lauren Cheatle (NSW), Ashleigh Gardner (SA), Rachael Haynes (NSW), Alyssa Healy (NSW), Jess Jonassen (QLD), Tahlia McGrath (SA), Beth Mooney (QLD), Ellyse Perry (NSW), Megan Schutt (SA), Belinda Vakarewa (NSW), Elyse Villani (WA), Amanda-Jade Wellington (SA).

:: Pace bowler Belinda Vakarewa is the only player not named in the 14-strong ODI squad.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points

Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet on Monday night in their final game of the first round of 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Feature 5 things we learned from Northern Ireland’s defeat to Germany

5 things we learned from Northern Ireland’s defe...

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

Feature Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for England in Russia

Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for ...

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slovakia

5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slo...

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.