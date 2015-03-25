Lancashire all-rounder Luke Procter joins Northamptonshire on three-year deal

Luke Procter has swapped Lancashire for Northamptonshire on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old all-rounder made 68 first-class appearances for his home county since his debut in 2010, as well as 56 white-ball outings.

Procter was sent on loan to his new employers at the end of last season, scoring three half-centuries in a month-long stay.

"It's not been an easy decision to leave Lancashire as it's my boyhood club and I'm very proud to say I've played for the Red Rose," he explained.

"I have some great memories and friends after nine years with the club. I am very grateful for the support Lancashire has given me throughout my career and I'm looking forward to a new challenge at Northants."

Source: PA

