Kyle Coetzer shines as Scotland beat MCC

Kyle Coetzer led Scotland to a comfortable win over the MCC, hitting 83 in a 139-run victory at Lord's.

Coetzer led from the front as Scotland continued their preparations for October's ICC Intercontinental Cup fixture against Papua New Guinea with a dominant all-round performance.

Batting first, Coetzer took charge of the match, adding 106 for the second wicket with Calum MacLeod (57) as they raced to 151 for two in the 27th over, seemingly on target for a huge total.

However, they were pegged back by some fine bowling from Alasdair Evans, appearing for the MCC, who claimed four for 52 to restrict the score to 309.

Safyaan Sharif then starred with the ball for Scotland, taking three early wickets including that of New Zealand international Jeet Raval to reduce the MCC to 15 for three.

Skipper Shivnarine Chanderpaul was the sole resistance for the home side, but they fell well short as they struggled to just 170.

Source: PA

