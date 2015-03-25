 
Kumar Sangakkara reveals he can see the end of the road

22 May 2017 09:39

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has signalled his intention to retire from first-class cricket at the end of the ongoing county season.

Sangakkara is into his third domestic campaign with Surrey and showed he is still a top-class performer by registering hundreds in either innings against Middlesex in the Specsavers County Championship Division One clash at Lord's.

The 39-year-old quit international cricket two years ago, having amassed 12,400 runs in Tests to sit fifth in the all-time list, and appears set to bring the curtain down on a near 20-year first-class career later this year.

Following the end of the drawn contest against Middlesex, Sangakkara told BBC Sport: "You try to fight the inevitable but you need to get out while you're ahead.

"It's the last time I'll play a four-day game here at Lord's. I'll be 40 in a few months, this is about the end of my time in county cricket."

Source: PA

