Kuldeep Yadav takes hat-trick as India defeat Australia in second ODI

Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant hat-trick inspired India to a comprehensive 50-run victory against Australia in the second one-day international on Thursday.

Australia were set a target of 253 to win at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, but they were bowled out in the 33rd over to leave them 2-0 down in the five-match series. The tourists must now win in Indore on Sunday to keep the competition alive.

Australia captain Steve Smith scored 59 in his 100th ODI, but his departure in the 30th over led to a spectacular demise.

Left-arm spinner Yadav, 22, who became only the third Indian to secure a one-day hat-trick, removed Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummings with consecutive deliveries, to leave Australia on the brink and India well on their way to a famous win.

India won the toss and elected to bat with skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring for the hosts after he struck 92 off 107 deliveries before he was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson, a replacement for James Faulkner, took three wickets apiece for the visitors as India were all out for 252 in 50 overs.

Australia lost two wickets inside the opening five overs with Hilton Cartwright and David Warner both removed for just one run each.

Smith, Travis Head (39) and Marcus Stoinis (62 not out) provided Australia with some hope, but the bottom five were removed for only 10 runs to ensure a second defeat in four days for the touring side.

Source: PA

