Kraigg Brathwaite helps West Indies to a solid start against Essex

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite dug in for a marathon innings as West Indies started their tour of England and Ireland by reaching 309 for eight at close in their tour match against Essex at Chelmsford.

Brathwaite batted for three hours and 40 minutes before he was finally removed by the stand-out Essex bowler Callum Taylor on 61.

Despite starting late in the day, Taylor also removed Roston Chase, who had top-scored for the visitors with 81, and finished with figures of two for 33 off his 10 overs.

Essex struck early when 19-year-old debutant Sam Cook took the wicket of Kieran Powell to leave the West Indies on 19 for one.

Hope brothers Kyle and Shai were next to go while Brathwaite laboured on well into the afternoon before he was caught out by the persistent Taylor.

Jermaine Blackwood injected a bit of urgency with a relatively quick-fire 59 before falling to Ryan ten Doeschate, while Shane Dowrich was 28 not out at close.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.