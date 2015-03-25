 
Kohli seals series sweep with successive centuries

03 September 2017 11:54

Virat Kohli produced his 30th one-day international hundred as India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to complete a 5-0 series whitewash.

Captain Kohli, who also went to three figures in the fourth match on Thursday, now sits joint second on the all-time list of most ODI centuries alongside Australian Ricky Ponting after an unbeaten 110 in Colombo.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also played his part in India's victory with a maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs as the hosts were bowled out for 238 at Premadasa Stadium.

A fourth-wicket stand of 122 from Angelo Mathews (55) and Lahiru Thirimanne (67) had given Sri Lanka hope of salvaging something from the series but, after the latter was bowled by Kumar, they lost their final seven wickets for just 53 runs.

Kohli - assisted by 63 from Kedar Jadhav and 36 from Manish Pandey - then led the tourists to victory with his match-winning knock coming from just 116 deliveries and with 21 balls remaining.

Source: PA

