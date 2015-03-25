 
Knight thrilled to see Taylor back in form

02 July 2017 05:24

Heather Knight praised the impact of Sarah Taylor, who returned to form with a sparkling all-round performance in England's World Cup win over Sri Lanka.

Wicketkeeper Taylor took three catches and hit an unbeaten 74 as England cruised to a seven-wicket win with over 19 overs to spare, while Knight hit 82 as the pair put on 148 in pursuit of Sri Lanka's 204 for eight.

It marked an important moment for Taylor, who has been scratchy with the bat since returning from over a year out due to anxiety issues.

Taylor is recognised as one of England's premier batters, and Knight was delighted to see her dominate the Sri Lankan attack.

She told Sky Sports 1: "(I'm) really chuffed for her.

"We knew she was batting well but to go out and do it in the middle is really pleasing after the last year she has had."

She added: "It's brilliant to have her back. She kept really well and took some key catches behind the stumps.

"With the bat we know what Sarah can do and it was great to be there at the other end watch her."

After losing the toss on a flat Taunton track, England responded well with Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole providing early pressure.

However it was when the pace was taken off that the Sri Lankan batters struggled, with Nat Sciver claiming two for 32 before Laura Marsh (four for 45), Danielle Hazell and Knight limited the score to 204.

Knight continued: "It was a very good wicket and at half-time we thought maybe we had let them get a few too many, but having batted on it I thought we bowled very well.

"Anya and Katherine started brilliantly and then Laura in the middle, it was good to see our plans come together at the death."

In reply Lauren Winfield looked in good touch on her return from injury before holing out for 26, while Tammy Beaumont made 12 before the third-wicket partnership closed the game off.

Knight added: "It's great to have Loz (Winfield) back. The batters are playing very well at the moment, it's making selection very difficult.

"It's nice to see a long batting line-up which can really take the attack to the opposition."

Source: PA

