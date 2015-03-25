 
Kevin Pietersen's career in numbers

06 July 2017 06:09

Kevin Pietersen has said this year's NatWest T20 Blast could well be his final professional cricketing stint in England.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back over the mercurial batsman's career in numbers.

277 - England appearances, consisting of 104 Tests, 136 one-day and 37 Twenty20 internationals.

47.28 - his Test batting average.

227 - Pietersen's best Test score, in an innings win in Adelaide in the second Test of the triumphant 2010-11 Ashes.

158 - his match-saving and Ashes-clinching second innings at the Oval in 2005.

23 - Test hundreds, with 35 fifties.

8,181 - Test runs, the fifth-highest all-time tally for England.

13,797 - runs across all international formats.

16,522 - first-class runs in his career.

355 - unbeaten career-high score, made for Surrey against Leicestershire in 2015 while trying in vain to win back his England place.

122 - first-innings score on his Nottinghamshire debut after moving to England in time for the 2001 season.

24.52 - his career average in the Blast and its previous incarnations. He has played only 33 games in the competition, though, and his strike rate of 125.62 is more impressive.

5 - IPL teams Pietersen has represented - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant. He has also played in the Caribbean Premier League, the Pakistan Super League, Australia's Big Bash League and South Africa's T20 Challenge.

Source: PA

