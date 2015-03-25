Kevin Pietersen struggles to see positives following England defeat

Kevin Pietersen did not see too many positives from England's loss in the opening Ashes Test at Brisbane and rounded on bowler Jake Ball.

Joe Root's side saw a position of dominance at lunch on day three turn into a 10-wicket defeat at the Gabba as the hosts chased down their target of 170 with ease.

Pietersen, a four-time Ashes winner, saw areas of concerns across the whole side and suggested Ball, who had match figures of one for 115, is not up to the standard.

"Is Jake Ball any good?" He told BT Sport. "I don't think so, not at this level in Australia from what I have seen, especially with the hype leading into this Test match about him having to play.

"I wouldn't play Ball in the next Test match, absolutely no chance. I'd play Mason Crane, I know it's under lights but it's that variation of a leg-spin bowler.

"It's a real, real, real concern. The concern is the tail of England, it didn't wag. The concern is the top order, nobody seemed to be able to play the short ball well, if you want to score runs in Australia you have to play the short ball well.

"There are concerns over (James) Anderson producing in this Test match, did he? No he didn't.

"There are concerns, there are issues. If they go down in Adelaide, this could be a long trip."

Pietersen's former captain Michael Vaughan says damage has been done by Australia's "juggernaut", but does not think the series will descend into the disarray of four years ago, which saw England hammered 5-0.

Vaughan said on BBC Radio 5 live: "They started the Test match strongly then the juggernaut of Australia, the one we saw four years ago suddenly arrived.

"England have surprised me because they played a lot better than I thought they would do but the actual result was a hammering in the end because that Australia juggernaut arrived on day four.

"It was very competitive, it doesn't at the minute have the feeling of four years ago where England got blown away here.

"I don't get the sense that we're at that stage, where Jonathan Trott had to go home and you felt that there was a lot of damage done by Australia.

"There is damage done this week, no question about that, but I don't see it is as much as it was four years ago.

"The real positive is that they go to Adelaide, it's a day-night game and they are playing with the pink ball. There should be some movement and how the England bowlers need some movement."

England's demise was not helped by a difficulty playing the short ball, for which former batsman Sir Geoff Boycott said there was no excuse.

" Nobody should be surprised, if they had done their homework before they came to Australia they should know they were going to get that," Boycott said.

" They've got an Australian coach haven't they? Work on it, like Liverpool's defence."

Source: PA

