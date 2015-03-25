 
Kent's Sean Dickson puts West Indies to the sword with 142

07 August 2017 08:38

Sean Dickson hit an excellent 142 to ensure the West Indies endured three-sessions of leather chasing on day two of their tour match in Canterbury.

Kent declared in the final over of the day on 330 for nine to secure a first-innings lead of 66 runs going into the third and final day.

Dickson, who amassed a career-best 318 against Kent's C ounty Championship rivals Northamptonshire last month, cracked 29 fours and three sixes in his four-and-a-half hour stay that left the tourists wondering when their next wicket would come.

Dickson and first-class debutant Zak Crawley combined to post a stand of 182 for Kent's second wicket as the West Indies toiled all day for eight wickets.

Source: PA

