 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Kent sign Jimmy Neesham for this summer's NatWest T20 Blast

26 June 2017 10:23

Kent have signed New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for this summer's NatWest T20 Blast.

The 26-year-old joins up with compatriot Adam Milne at Canterbury.

Neesham, who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm seam, has played 68 games for the Black Caps across all formats.

"I'm delighted to be joining Kent Spitfires this summer for the NatWest T20 Blast," said Neesham.

"I look forward to entertaining the crowds at Beckenham and The Spitfire Ground and contributing to wins for the team."

Kent coach Matt Walker added: "We're delighted to welcome someone of Jimmy's pedigree to our NatWest T20 Blast squad.

"Jimmy is an exciting cricketer: an explosive batter and a left-hander which will add some balance to our line-up.

"He's an agile fielder and is a very useful bowler in the middle overs who we hope he will contribute in all three disciplines."

Source: PA

