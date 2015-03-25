Kent seamers give West Indies tough time before rain ends three-day clash

Lightning and bad light ended batting practice for the touring West Indies who emerged second-best from their three-day draw with a makeshift Kent XI in Canterbury.

The warm-up clash ended just before 5pm when lightning and heavy cloud took the players from the field with West Indies on 132 for four - representing a modest overall lead in the match of 66 runs.

Facing a 66-run first-innings deficit when play got under way at 12.20pm after an 80-minute rain delay, the tourists saw acting skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Kyle Hope edge behind off Charlie Hartley and Matt Hunn respectively.

Hartley then removed Shai Hope after Adam Ball had Kieran Powell caught behind to leave the score on 88 for four, but Shrimron Hetmyer (43 not out) and Jermaine Blackwood (17 not out) shared an unbroken stand of 44 before the rain returned.

Source: PA

