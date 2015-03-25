Kent opener Sean Dickson makes 318 as records tumble at Beckenham

Sean Dickson's triple century helped Kent post a formidable first-innings total of 701 for seven declared in the Specsavers County Championship Division Two match against Northamptonshire at Beckenham.

The 25-year-old South Africa-born opener became the first player in the post-war era to pass 300 for Kent, while his partnership of 382 with Joe Denly, who scored 182, was a club record for any wicket.

Having resumed day two on 210, Dickson was eventually out for 318 - having hit 31 boundaries and three sixes in almost eight and a half hours at the crease - shortly after lunch with the score on 645.

A rapid 42 from wicketkeeper Sam Billings helped the home side move past 700 before declaring with the county's highest first-class total in Kent.

In reply, Northamptonshire openers Ben Duckett (101 not out) and Rob Newton (57) guided the visitors to 180 for one at the close.

In Division One, there was also a huge first-innings total from Hampshire, who declared on 648 for seven against Surrey at the Oval.

The visitors, who are looking to make up ground on leaders Essex, saw captain George Bailey become the third player to score a century in the innings with 161. Sean Ervine added 83 and Ian Holland an unbeaten 58.

Surrey then closed on 113 for one with Mark Stoneman making 57 and skipper Rory Burns unbeaten on 45.

No play was possible beyond 3pm at Scarborough, where Craig Overton's second five-wicket haul of the season handed Somerset the initiative against Yorkshire.

The hosts were restricted to 159 for seven in reply to Somerset's 268, with seamer Overton (five for 78) claiming three of the four wickets to fall during a rain-shortened day which saw only 44 overs bowled.

Yorkshire all-rounder Adil Rashid was unbeaten on 30 when the teams went off, with play eventually abandoned for the day at 4:35pm.

At Edgbaston, a career-best unbeaten 178 from Stevie Eskinazi saw Middlesex close on 302 for six in response to Warwickshire's 334 all out.

Warwickshire had resumed on 302 for seven and progressed to 330 without any setbacks when they lost Keith Barker (49), George Panayi and Boyd Rankin for the addition of just four runs in 25 balls.

Middlesex opener Sam Robson then fell for a third-ball duck but Eskinazi helped put the champions within sight of a first-innings lead with a big century that included 24 fours and three sixes.

At Chesterfield, Imran Tahir took five for 98 to reduce Durham to 274 for eight - 94 runs adrift of Derbyshire's first-innings 368.

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman, 79 overnight, had earlier agonisingly been last man out for 98, leaving Gurjit Sandhu unbeaten on 46.

South Africa leg-spinner Tahir then helped Derbyshire strengthen their grip on the match with a five-wicket haul, as only Durham opener Michael Richardson (64) and Paul Coughlin (62 not out) offered sustained resistance.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Gloucestershire cruised to a 10-wicket victory over Glamorgan inside two days at Cheltenham College.

Liam Norwell's six for 38 saw Glamorgan bowled out for 158 and Gloucestershire needed just 31.3 overs to knock off their 135-run target, with o peners Chris Dent (68) and Cameron Bancroft (62) making unbeaten half-centuries.

Source: PA

