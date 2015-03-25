Kent edge last-over thriller to beat Hampshire in T20 Blast

Kent's bowlers held their nerve at the death to back up Daniel Bell-Drummond's ninth career T20 fifty as the Spitfires edged a last-over thriller to beat Hampshire by five runs in the Natwest T20 Blast.

England Lions star Bell-Drummond hit 62 to help the visitors reach 159 for six on a slow track.

And a wicket apiece for Matt Coles, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Claydon and James Tredwell restricted Hampshire to just 154.

James Vince and Rilee Rossouw had got Hampshire off to a quick start in their quest to reach 160.

Skipper Vince in particular took a fancy to Clayton, who he dispatched for the match's first six over cover in the fourth over.

But the fast bowler hit back three balls later as Rossouw picked out Alex Blake at mid-on to break the 43-run opening partnership.

Vince departed to the final ball of the powerplay when he was yorked by former team-mate Coles as Hampshire sped to 60 in the opening six overs.

Spin pair Imran Qayyum and Tredwell put the brakes on Hampshire's charge with tight middle overs.

And from then on the hosts struggled, George Bailey and Tom Alsop neatly added 40 to take their side to 28 runs from victory before the Australian chipped a paddle sweep to short fine leg for a season-best 41.

Liam Dawson then picked out Blake on the long on boundary in a Neesham over which only went for two.

Claydon successfully defended 16 from the last six balls, as he only went for 10, to lift Kent's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Spitfires captain Sam Northeast won the toss and decided to bat on a grubby track under thin grey clouds.

Joe Denly and Bell-Drummond set off at an understated rate, which set the tone for the innings.

Denly cracked back-to-back fours off Chris Wood in the second over, two of just 12 boundaries in the Kent total, as they reached 47 by the end of the powerplay.

Mason Crane broke the 65-run opening stand when he bowled Denly with a googly.

Skipper Northeast was bowled for a quick 10 and Sam Billings picked out Crane on the long on boundary - as Shahid Afridi showed his class.

Bell-Drummond continued to tick the score along effortlessly and reached a 33-ball fifty, but Afridi was keeping things tight at the other end, waiting until his final over to blow the visitors away by snatching two wickets in two balls.

Neesham top-edged a sweep to short third man and Bell-Drummond was brilliantly caught by a sliding Dawson on the cover boundary, leaving Afridi with his third-best Hampshire T20 figures of four for 26.

Blake and Darren Stevens struck a quick 39 to lift Kent to 159, although the latter was caught at mid-off from the final ball as Kyle Abbott deceived him with a slower delivery, but the score was enough.

Source: PA

