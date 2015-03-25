Kemar Roach returns to West Indies squad for England tour

West Indies have recalled paceman Kemar Roach for their Test tour of England later this month.

The 29-year-old, who has taken 122 wickets in 37 Tests to date, has not played five-day cricket for his country since January 2016.

But Roach has been included in a 15-man squad also featuring uncapped duo Kyle Hope and Raymon Reifer for three Tests against England, including the inaugural day-night match in England at Edgbaston from August 18.

Hope, a third option as opening batsman, and Reifer, a left-handed all-rounder, have impressed during the Windies' first-class domestic competition.

Top-order batsman Darren Bravo has missed out on selection despite apologising for labelling West Indies Cricket Board president Dave Cameron a "big idiot" on Twitter.

Chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said: "The core group of this squad has been playing together from the Test series against India last year in the Caribbean.

"The group is developing nicely and we are already seeing some good signs from some individual players and the team as a whole. Our bowling again has shown that hard work and consistency will bring success.

"This bowling group has played around 10 Test matches consecutively and quite a number of ODIs together over the last year, and they had success which augurs well for their continued development."

West Indies squad for Test tour of England: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Braithwaite, Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.

Source: PA

