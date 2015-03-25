Katie Price criticises Ben Stokes over video of him apparently mocking her son

Former glamour model Katie Price has spoken out over a video which appears to show England all-rounder Ben Stokes mocking her disabled son Harvey.

Price wrote "Shame him" on her official Twitter account, directly in response to a tweeted newspaper report about the video.

The video - published on the Daily Express' website - appears to show Stokes pretending to be first Price, and then her son. Stokes' management have been contacted by the Press Association but have made no comment at this stage, and it is not clear when or where the video was recorded.

There was also no immediate response to a request for comment from Price's representatives.

Stokes' hopes of playing in the Ashes this winter are already in doubt after the England team management announced he would not be considered for international duty until further notice following an incident in Bristol in the early hours of Monday morning.

Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after disorder in the Clifton Triangle area of the city.

He was released without charge later that day but has remained under investigation by Avon & Somerset Police ever since. Team-mate Alex Hales returned voluntarily to Bristol on Tuesday to provide evidence about the incident. He will also not be considered for England duty until further notice, which meant he missed out on Friday's final one-day international against the West Indies in Southampton.

The decision to remove the pair from consideration came after officials at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) viewed footage published on The Sun newspaper's website which appeared to show Stokes throwing punches in a street fight.

Stokes - England's vice-captain - was named in the squad which is due to fly out to Australia for the Ashes series on October 28, with the first Test starting on November 23.

The ECB is also conducting an internal disciplinary investigation into the Bristol incident.

Journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan, a celebrity acquaintance of several cricketers, claimed on Thursday that the alleged fight occurred after Stokes and Hales had defended two gay men from homophobic abuse.

Source: PA

