 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Josh Shaw returns to Gloucestershire on loan

15 June 2017 11:39

Gloucestershire have re-signed Yorkshire seamer Josh Shaw on loan.

The 21-year-old, who enjoyed a successful spell in Bristol last season, has again linked up with Richard Dawson's side after struggling to break into the Yorkshire first team this term.

Shaw said: 'I'm delighted that Yorkshire and 'Daws' have got their heads together to give me the opportunity of playing first-class cricket across all formats once again.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my loan period last season and I'm looking forward to working hard to get into contention for selection and improving on last year's stats."

Gloucestershire head coach Dawson, a former Yorkshire player, added: "It's good to have Josh re-joining us after a successful loan spell last season. He will add to our bowling group coming into a very busy period of the season."

Source: PA

