 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Jonny Bairstow keen to play a bigger role in England's limited-overs set-up

13 September 2017 09:23

Jonny Bairstow wants the opportunity to prove he can be more than a stopgap solution in England's limited-overs set-up.

The Yorkshireman has been one of England's most consistent performers across all three formats but is often reliant on team-mates being injured or rested to force himself into the one-day and Twenty20 sides.

He has therefore been up and down the batting order and found himself as opener in England's Champions Trophy semi-final defeat against Pakistan due to Jason Roy's slump in form.

England's established Test wicketkeeper-batsman will hand over the gloves to Jos Buttler for the one-off T20 and five ODIs against West Indies.

But, having played in England's most recent ODI and T20 matches, the 27-year-old is eager to retain his spot.

"I have said now over a period of time I don't mind where I play or bat as long as I am in that XI," Bairstow told the Daily Telegraph.

"I finished the Champions Trophy opening the batting.

"When I have been asked to do so I like to think I have done all right over the last year or so when I have opened or come in at three.

"Wherever it is that there is an opportunity in the side, hopefully I will get the nod.

"I like to hope that having finished the Champions Trophy that I will definitely get a run within the side.

"I have been in and out for one game here and there and at some point it would be nice to get a decent run, not necessarily one series.

"It would be nice to get a couple of series under your belt so you are able to get your teeth stuck firmly into a role."

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.