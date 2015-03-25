Jonny Bairstow hopes to become key component of England ODI side

Jonny Bairstow hopes to become a key component of England's one-day side after scoring a match-winning century in a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over West Indies in the Royal London Series opener at Old Trafford.

Bairstow hist exactly 100 not out to ensure a routine win with more than 11 overs to spare in pursuit of just 204 for nine, as England consigned their opponents to the prospect of a 2019 World Cup qualifying tournament early next year.

In a match reduced to 42 overs per side because of a wet outfield, the Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batsman hit a maiden format ton at the top of the order after being given the nod ahead of Jason Roy.

Bairstow was playing only his 28th ODI since making his debut six years ago, and now hopes to become a permanent fixture in Eoin Morgan's side.

"It seems a long time ago that I made my debut in one-day cricket and there's been ups and downs along the way," Bairstow told Sky Sports. "When you get a chance you try and come in and you try and take your chance.

"At the same time, with the strength in depth we've got within the England side at the moment, that's been so settled for over a year now, the opportunities are few and far between so when you get one it's so important that you do try and take it.

"That's why we've gone on from scoring 200-250 to scoring 350-400."

Source: PA

