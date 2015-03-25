Jonny Bairstow goes one run better as his maiden ODI century wins it for England

Jonny Bairstow went one precious run better at Old Trafford as he bagged his maiden one-day international hundred.

Bairstow completed an unbeaten century, with just a minor stumble over his 100th run, to ease the hosts to a seven-wicket victory and 1-0 Royal London Series lead over West Indies.

It was at the same venue six weeks ago that the Yorkshireman missed out by just a single on a fourth Test century when he was lbw sweeping at South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj.

As he controlled England's run chase of an under-par 204 for nine against the Windies, he was therefore determined there would be no second successive near-miss 99.

Just for a second, history threatened to repeat itself as he lost balance scampering a third run for his 97-ball hundred - but he quickly regained his footing.

"I missed out earlier on in the summer, didn't I?" he said, having got England home with more than 11 overs to spare after he and Joe Root (54) shared a century second-wicket stand in a match shortened to 42 overs per side because of a wet outfield.

"I was just thinking about not messing up again on 99.

"When I slipped coming back for the third, I thought 'Oh no, not again!'

"But luckily enough, it was slippy enough on the boundary for him to slip too."

It all left Bairstow, 28 next week, thinking right back to his ODI debut six years, and three days, ago - in which he also played a match-winning hand.

"I'm (just) really pleased," he added.

"It seems a long time ago since I made my debut at Cardiff.

"I'm delighted to have scored my first one-day hundred for England. There aren't many people who've done it - and to join that elusive club is something, when you make your debut at Cardiff against India, you want to do.

"So you've got to enjoy it when you do."

Bairstow was retained as opener here, having previously replaced Jason Roy for England's Champions Trophy semi-final defeat three months ago - but even after this perfect start, he is taking nothing for granted.

Asked if he is expecting a long run as ODI opener, he said: "I don't know.

"I'm not someone who's ever looked too far ahead. because you know how quickly things can change.

"I don't think you can say 'Oh, you're going to get this game, so many games' - because that's not what professional sport is.

"Whether it's right or wrong, or a tough decision or not, that's out of my pay grade."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.