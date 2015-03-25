Jonny Bairstow expected to replace Jason Roy for England's Champions Trophy semi

Jonny Bairstow's supersub knack looks set to be tested again by England in their Champions Trophy semi-final against Pakistan in Cardiff.

England captain Eoin Morgan declined to confirm on Tuesday that Bairstow will replace the woefully out-of-form Jason Roy, but all the evidence from the hosts' morning net session was that the Test wicketkeeper will be summoned off the bench.

It will mark a U-turn from the skipper, adamant several times over the past two weeks that Roy would stay in situ for the duration of the tournament, and will pit Bairstow against an international new-ball attack for the first time in his life - without an innings since the end of last month.

He made a third one-day international 50 in his last four innings the last time he batted, however, and has a track record - albeit in the middle order - of making an immediate impact when needed by his country.

Morgan declined to confirm Bairstow's return at his pre-match press conference, instead saying only: "There's a chance we could make a change."

That equivocal response came after Roy, who has made just 51 runs in his eight ODI innings this summer, had been deployed fielding others' big hits on the boundary edge while Bairstow joined England's other front-line batsmen in the nets.

Morgan added: "Obviously, we won't announce the team until the toss.

"I mentioned after the last game that we're getting to the business end of the tournament and we need to produce results.

"So it's important that (on Wednesday) we pick what we feel is our best XI to win the tournament."

Bairstow will be thrust into the team at a venue where he first burst on the international scene with a match-winning debut against India in 2011.

"I believe Jonny's a fantastic batsman," Morgan said.

"I think his best attribute, certainly in white-ball cricket over the last year and a half, has been his relentless attitude to score runs, regardless of the situation.

"When you have guys sitting on the sideline, they can get a little bit upset, and that can affect their performance when the actual chance comes along - but that doesn't seem to affect Jonny.

"Every time he gets a chance, he's been in a great frame of mind."

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur did not miss his chance to muddy the waters, claiming preference for Bairstow over Roy as an opponent and querying the Yorkshireman's credentials as an international opener.

"I was particularly worried that Roy hadn't fired yet, because I think he's very close to something quite good," he said.

"So if he's not playing, that wouldn't be too bad."

He described Bairstow as a "great player", but added: "The only thing I will say, I know that he has opened at county level, but he's never done it internationally - and I think that's a different ball game."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.