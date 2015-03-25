Jonathan Trott frustrates Hampshire as Warwickshire boost hopes of saving a draw

Jonathan Trott's watchful century boosted Warwickshire's hopes of saving a draw before Hampshire claimed two early wickets after enforcing the follow-on.

Trott batted for the entire day bar 14 balls at the start of Warwickshire's second innings, collecting his third century of the season before ending the day 17 not out second time around.

But Warwickshire still trail Hampshire by 186 runs going into the final day with eight wickets in hand.

Trott returned home to Birmingham at the beginning of day two following a family emergency before coming back to bat at number eight.

Despite his lowly place in the batting order, he still had time to take a large chunk out of the game to frustrate Hampshire, with blue skies often threatened by dark clouds on a pitch suited for batting.

As has so often been the case for both his county and England, Trott provided a rear-guard innings which forced upbeat Hampshire to toil - having boasted the best of the opening two days.

Grant Thornton, who appeared as a night-watchman on the previous evening, was the only wicket to fall in the morning as he edged to Rilee Rossouw at first slip after Kyle Abbott angled one across him aggressively.

Trott's long 42-over partnership with Keith Barker was a textbook move to both take time out the game and bat yourself into form.

The pair started in purely blocking mode before carefully freeing their arms where appropriate.

Trott and Barker put on 104 together, with only a few morning leg-before appeals providing any concern for the duo.

Barker scored a patient 63, his half-century coming off 97 deliveries, before Sean Ervine, bowling off-spin, had him caught at first slip.

The stand had given a renewed hope of forcing a draw but that appeared to be extinguished again when Boyd Rankin was bowled by Mason Crane for four, although more importantly he only used up 16 balls.

Sukhjit Singh, on just his third first-class appearance and second in the Championship, had never previously scored a professional run.

Trott shielded him for an early burst, but wi th Singh appearing more confident he was given more responsibility as Hampshire started to look bereft of ideas, clipping balls confidently and maturely around the Ageas Bowl.

Trott, meanwhile, continued in his shell-like state, and after a prolonged afternoon session brought up a potentially match-saving century.

He fell to the first ball after tea to wrap up the innings with Warwickshire trailing by 261 - which allowed George Bailey to enforce the follow-on.

Hampshire were given 21 overs to make in-roads into the Warwickshire batting line-up for a second time - with rain forecast on the final day.

Abbott became the highest wicket taker in the Championship this season when he notched up his 32nd scalp of the campaign - with Ian Westwood on the end of a snorter outside off stump, and Jimmy Adams catching well at second slip.

Gareth Berg snatched the other evening wicket as Andrew Umeed feathered behind.

But old adversary Trott and Ian Bell kept alive hopes of saving a draw with a 66-run stand in the embers of the day.

Source: PA

