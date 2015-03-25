 
Joe Root's first day as England Test captain in focus

06 July 2017 05:09

Joe Root's first day as a Test captain diverted significantly at times from Plan A - but turned out fine in the end.

Here, Press Association Sport's David Clough charts the Yorkshireman's fluctuating progress against South Africa at Lord's.

1030am - Root cannot be faulted with his first important task, winning the toss in glorious conditions and making the obvious choice to bat first - having even taken the belt-and-braces precaution of providing his own pound coin, unaware there is a ready supply available for the purpose in international fixtures.

3.1 overs - Captaincy predecessor Alastair Cook's early departure puts Root's judgement immediately under the microscope with the arrival at number three of Gary Ballance. Portrayed as Root's pick here, after their long association at Yorkshire, vindication or otherwise depends on the left-hander's fortunes.

5.2 - Keaton Jennings' departure brings Root to the crease, and it is an early blemish for non-striker Ballance too as England decide against a review only for DRS technology to demonstrate the opener would have survived had they done so.

5.3 - Root is tested first ball by Vernon Philander but immediately gets off the mark with enough bat on a useful delivery to deflect a single into the leg-side. A confident response as the bowler poses an immediate question.

6.3 - To only his fourth ball, and third from Kagiso Rabada, he climbs into an uppercut over the slips for four. The statement of intent against South Africa's much-touted young fast bowler is an early success.

10.3/16.1 - Root gets lucky, twice, against Rabada - hooking him just over long-leg on five as substitute fielder Aiden Markram advances in too far off the rope and then spearing a drive through the hands of gully on 16.

13.6 - Just when Ballance is beginning to repay Root's faith, he falls in predictable fashion - pinned lbw as Morne Morkel continues to pester him from a full length, and after a brief consultation with the captain, burning a review for good measure.

38.5 - A comparatively seamless second session contains just one dicey moment when South Africa call for a review to try to prove a catch at slip, with Root on 54. The short ball from Rabada turns out merely to have clunked him on the helmet, and a mandatory change of headgear is necessary for England's tenacious new leader.

59.1 - A neat sweep for three off Keshav Maharaj takes Root to three figures, only the sixth man in Test history to do so in his first innings as captain. He is not quite finished for the day, but by any standards it is a case of 'job done'.

Source: PA

