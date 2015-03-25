Joe Root rejects David Warner's war comparison as England depart for Australia

England captain Joe Root has dismissed Australia opener David Warner's attempt to stoke the Ashes fire by stating he could never compare cricket to war.

Vice-captain Warner earlier this month told England to prepare for "war" and said he would be motivated by a "hatred" for the tourists.

But Root will employ different motivation techniques as he prepares for the start of the series in Brisbane on November 23.

He said: "I saw them (the comments). It's not for me, but everyone is different.

"He has his own views on the way he wants to go about it, but I don't think I would ever put cricket and war in the same bracket."

England depart for Australia on Saturday for Root's first tour as captain without his right-hand man Ben Stokes, who will not fly out with the rest of the squad having been suspended following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

The talismanic all-rounder is out of consideration for selection until further notice but Root does not believe the uncertainty harms England's chances of retaining the urn.

"We've played some really strong cricket this summer, coming together really well as a squad and hopefully we can carry that forward," said Root.

"There are some new faces within the squad but that gives them opportunities to stamp their mark on the game and really push their case in Test cricket, and also for other guys to stand up and become more senior and really drive their game forward."

Root was dropped during England's dismal tour of Australia in 2013/14 but regained his place at the start of the following summer and has gone on to become one of the world's best batsmen.

He insisted that experience would help him as he aims to lead from the front in the upcoming series.

"It was hard," added Root. "It was a tough tour all round.

"That's a great motivation for this one. You want to make sure you have completely different memories.

"It's a great place to go and play cricket. The pitches are fantastic and it can be a good place to go and bat, and score big runs.

"I don't think we should be daunted by the chat and the noise tha t can be around an Ashes tour.

"We should be excited about the opportunity and everything that presents, and try and prove a lot of people wrong over there.

" I can't see a better place to go and hopefully we can put in some really good performances and do something special."

Source: PA

