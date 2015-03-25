Joe Root determined to keep pushing England forward

Joe Root has urged England to be ruthless as he prepares to lead them out at home ground Headingley for the first time since being made Test captain.

Sheffield-born Root can make it two series win from two since replacing Alastair Cook if England can defeat West Indies in the second Investec Test which begins on Friday.

Having cruised to an innings-and-209-run victory inside three days at Edgbaston last week, Root wants to see no let up after recalling how South Africa bounced back to thrash England in the second Test of the previous series.

"After a strong performance last week it is vitally important that we back that up," said Root, whose team will feature the fit-again Chris Woakes in place of Toby Roland-Jones.

"Earlier on in the summer at Trent Bridge we didn't play as well as we could have after a really strong start to that series against South Africa. Having that mentality of going out and backing that up and trying to gain some momentum and consistency moving ahead is really important.

"I think it's just having that mentality of being ruthless and at no point easing off the gas when we get into a position of strength. When we feel like we're on top we have to keep driving that forward."

Root has a personal milestone in his crosshairs too as he attempts to join AB de Villiers as the only players to have recorded a half-century in 12 successive Tests.

Headingley has not always been a happy hunting ground, though, even if it was where Yorkshireman Root recorded his maiden international ton.

Since that knock against New Zealand in 2013, Root has accrued just 73 runs across six innings and will arrive at the crease hoping to avoid a third successive Headingley duck in the five-day format.

"A bit of a dry patch," Root admitted.

"This is just a great chance to come home and hopefully go out and make a big score."

England's batsmen will all fancy their chances of making hay against a Windies team that came under fire for their performance at Edgbaston.

Former West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose was among the most scathing, questioning where the pride and passion was, and skipper Jason Holder is keen for his side to display unity in the face of flak he admits could "break" certain individuals.

"We've taken a fair bit of criticism from the English and West Indians and everyone to be honest," Holder said.

"That's something that inspires or motivates some people and it breaks some people.

"But for us we've got to stay together as a side for people who might not necessarily be able to handle it. For the people it motivates that must drive them to get the best out of themselves."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.