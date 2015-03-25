Joe Root considering handing Dawid Malan his Test debut at the Oval

Joe Root has a more pressing decision to make after he and Michael Vaughan reached an amicable solution to their Trent Bridge dis-connect.

The presence or otherwise of Dawid Malan as a possible third debutant in the Oval Test will instead be uppermost in the England captain's mind on Thursday morning.

Root was taken aback initially last week when Vaughan accused England of failing to "respect" Test cricket en route to a 340-run trouncing which levelled the Investec series against South Africa at 1-1 with two to play.

As Root prepared for the third match of four, he spoke in conciliatory tones about his fellow Sheffield Collegiate graduate - and former England captain - needing to do his job as a pundit these days.

"I did speak to Michael," he said.

"It's his job, isn't it, to be opinionated and say what he thinks."

Root appeared aghast when Vaughan's remark was put to him at his post-match press conference in Nottingham.

"At the time I was very disappointed with the way we played and caught a little bit off guard with the question.

"I think as a player you can understand you are going to make mistakes and you're not always going to get it right.

"But it can be quite difficult to take something when it's regarding respecting Test cricket.

"It felt a bit personal at the time, but on reflection you have to understand people have an obligation to do their job and say how they feel they see it."

Root has made it clear he will not be afraid to add Malan as a third debutant - after confirmation that Toby Roland-Jones and Tom Westley will play as respective injury replacements for Mark Wood and Gary Ballance.

"I think that the guys around them are experienced now, and it is a great opportunity for those guys coming in to show what they can do and stamp their mark on this team," said the captain.

Root's opposite number Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, is delighted to be welcoming back South Africa's key striker bowler Kagiso Rabada - after his one-match ban last week.

Du Plessis said: "I'm excited to see what KG is going to bring to this game.

"With the time off, always as a player it makes you a little bit hungry again - and the fact that we have done well in the previous game will add as motivation.

"I assume he'll be raring to get that ball in his hand."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.