 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Jim Allenby to leave Somerset

05 September 2017 06:24

Jim Allenby will leave Somerset at the end of the season, the county have announced.

The 34-year-old linked up with former Glamorgan coach Matt Maynard at Taunton in 2015 after leaving the Welsh county.

But, despite playing a major part in Somerset finishing second in Specsavers County Championship Division One last term, Australian-born Allenby has become predominantly a limited-overs player this campaign.

Somerset chief executive Lee Cooper said: "During his time with the club Jim has proved himself to be a valuable cricketer and he has captained the team admirably.

"On behalf of everyone associated with the club I would like to thank Jim for his efforts and wish him well for the future."

Somerset have also released Ryan Davies and will not be renewing Michael Leask's contract at the end of the season.

Source: PA

