Jason Roy is pretty in pink but he puts it down to 'beginner's luck'

Jason Roy credited "beginner's luck" after admitting he had almost no practice against a pink ball before scoring a breezy 87 against Yorkshire.

The Surrey batsman had no chance to familiarise himself with the new Dukes ball due to his England commitments and was parachuted into the Specsavers County Championship's historic round of day-night fixtures with little more than a token net on the morning of the game.

That hardly represents the perfect preparation but Roy, at his best, plays a joyously simplified style and he enjoyed himself at Headingley, hitting 11 fours as well as two sixes off England team-mate Adil Rashid in a lively knock that helped the Brown Caps to 374 for six.

Asked about his preparations with the pink ball he laughed: "I've done zero, mate!

"This morning I came in and had a 15-20 minute hit with the pink ball and that's about it. I just kept it pretty simple and didn't worry too much about the colour to be honest. Let's put it down to beginner's luck.

"It felt terrible off the bat and made a horrible sound so you didn't know when you'd middled it. That didn't give you too much confidence when you were batting but it was fine. Everything else was pretty standard."

Yorkshire, having lost the toss and being asked to field, will have been glad when stumps arrived at 9.12pm under full floodlights.

They failed to coax any real life out of the pitch and did not enjoy as much success during the twilight period as they had expected, trying but failing to get a change of ball from the umpires.

Seamer Tim Bresnan sent down 21 overs and, although he claimed his 500th first-class wicket when Rory Burns nicked a rising delivery, he was left pining for a more familiar red cherry.

"It's definitely harder work with the pink ball," he said.

"The red one always keeps you in the game because you can shine it up and swing it well into the 60th over. With the pink one as soon as it stops swinging you're not getting it back.

"If they can improve the ball, make it harder for longer, that would make it more interesting, or better for the bowling unit anyway.

"Once the hardness wore off it felt like a one-day game in white clothes because it was like bowling with the white ball, no swing and no real seam."

The 32-year-old, who has recently become a father for the third time, did see some fringe benefits to the revised hours of play, which sees games get under way at 2pm.

"I'll be doing the school run, a few jobs around the house before I come in, changing a few nappies," he said with a smile.

"The crowd were getting into the atmosphere too, I'm sure they'd had a few beers by the end and they kept us entertained in the field."

Source: PA

