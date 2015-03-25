Jan Frylinck hits a century to put Namibia in control against Scotland

Jan Frylinck produced his maiden first-class century as Namibia took control of their ICC Intercontinental Cup clash against Scotland in Ayr.

The middle-order batsman, who was backed up by half-centuries from Stephan Baard and Christi Viljoen, hit 158 off 179 balls at Cambusdoon New Ground to help the tourists to 403 for seven at stumps on day two.

After Tuesday's play was washed out by rain, the tourists won the toss and elected to bat.

Baard and Louis van der Westhuizen shared a first-wicket stand of 87 before Scotland's Safyaan Sharif ripped through Namibia's top order with three dismissals from five balls in the 28th over.

The right-armed pace bowler had Van der Westhuizen caught by Con de Lange for 43. He then took consecutive golden ducks, trapping Gerhard Erasmus lbw on the fifth ball of the over before Craig Williams followed on the next delivery when he edged the ball to Kyle Coetzer at third slip.

The tourists were in danger of collapsing but former South Africa Under-19 international Frylinck steadied the ship superbly.

He enjoyed a fourth-wicket partnership of 111 with Baard before an inside edge from the latter saw him caught by Calum MacLeod off the bowling of Richie Berrington.

Frylinck, who hit 20 fours and four sixes in total, continued his fine form alongside Viljoen (77). Their fifth-wicket stand of 151 was eventually ended when Frylinck was caught and bowled by Mark Watt.

Namibia captain Sarel Burger was then dismissed for a duck, edging Alasdair Evans' delivery into the hands of Matthew Cross, before Viljoen spooned the ball to extra cover and was caught by Craig Wallace to become Berrington's second victim, leaving Zane Green (25no) and JJ Smit (10no) at the crease.

Source: PA

