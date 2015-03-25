Jamie Overton claims three wickets as England Lions close in on victory

Jamie Overton claimed three late wickets as England Lions moved to the brink of victory in their unofficial Test against South Africa A at Canterbury.

Overton claimed three for 22 as the tourists were reduced to 29 for four after being set 412 to win.

The hosts had earlier declared their second innings on 308 for six.

At the start of the day, South Africa A resumed their first innings on 227 for seven and were dismissed for 283 to concede a deficit of 103.

Haseeb Hameed then continued his poor season when he was dismissed for two before Mark Stoneman (86) and Keaton Jennings (71) put on a second-wicket stand of 143 to move the hosts into a strong position.

Nick Gubbins added a rapid 63 and when he was dismissed, captain Jennings called a halt to the innings with a lead of 411.

South Africa A captain Aiden Markram was trapped lbw by Jamie Porter for three before Overton took over to send back Heino Kuhn, Theunis de Bruyn and Khaya Zondo.

Source: PA

