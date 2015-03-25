 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

James Sykes leaves Leicestershire

22 June 2017 08:54

Leicestershire left-arm spinner James Sykes has left the club with immediate effect.

The 25-year-old's contract was due to expire at the end of the 2017 season but an early agreement has been reached to allow Sykes to find another county. He collected 45 wickets in all formats for Leicestershire with a best first-class return of four for 176 on debut against Essex.

"We want to place on record our thanks to James for his hard work and commitment during his time at Leicestershire CCC," head coach Pierre de Bruyn told the official club website. "We wish him all the very best for the future."

Source: PA

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than