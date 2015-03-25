James Sykes leaves Leicestershire

Leicestershire left-arm spinner James Sykes has left the club with immediate effect.

The 25-year-old's contract was due to expire at the end of the 2017 season but an early agreement has been reached to allow Sykes to find another county. He collected 45 wickets in all formats for Leicestershire with a best first-class return of four for 176 on debut against Essex.

"We want to place on record our thanks to James for his hard work and commitment during his time at Leicestershire CCC," head coach Pierre de Bruyn told the official club website. "We wish him all the very best for the future."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.