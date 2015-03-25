 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

James Anderson takes two early wickets as England's Adelaide fightback continues

05 December 2017 04:24

James Anderson took two more early wickets as England continued their second-Test fightback on day four at the Adelaide Oval.

Anderson (four for 34) first of all had nightwatchman Nathan Lyon holing out to mid-off, then in his next over Peter Handscomb squirting to gully - where Dawid Malan held a fine catch, diving to his right.

Australia, therefore, stumbled to 83 for six after an hour's play, but still led by 298 after dominating the first two-and-a-half days here.

Victory for the hosts will open up a 2-0 series advantage, with three to play this winter.

Source: PA

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.