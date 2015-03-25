James Anderson keen to extend his Test career for as long as possible

James Anderson feels he is bowling as well as he has ever done and revealed that this winter's trip to Australia might not be his last in an England shirt.

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker did concede it is unlikely that he would be on the plane for the 2021-22 Ashes series as an evergreen 39-year-old.

But having overcome a troublesome shoulder problem, Anderson continues to prove invaluable to England with his 30 wickets in six Tests this summer coming at a staggering average of 15.9 and a strike-rate of one scalp every 40 balls.

Anderson takes great encouragement from another Lancastrian, Glen Chapple, excelling in county cricket into his forties and, with his focus now entirely on Tests and his body holding up well to the rigours of bowling in recent months, he believes his chances of travelling Down Under with England in four years' time should not be written off.

"I wouldn't rule it out, no," he said. "I'm very fortunate to have the body I have. For a fast bowler, not much stress goes through my body. A lot less than a lot of other fast bowlers.

"It's just a case of looking after myself. If I can keep fit, keep my speeds up, there's no reason why not. I don't know whether I've peaked but I think I'm bowling as well as I have.

"I played here when Glen Chapple was 40 or 41 and he was as good as he ever was then.

"I know it's slightly different in county cricket but for me, just playing Test cricket, not one-day cricket, there's no reason why I can't extend my career a little bit."

A more immediate priority for Anderson will be righting the wrongs from the 2013/14 tour of Australia, where England were whitewashed 5-0 in a series that proved an international swansong for several players, including Graeme Swann and Kevin Pietersen.

Swann's decision to retire after the loss in Perth - one that ensured England surrendered the urn - was subject to a gentle ribbing from his good friend Anderson, nursing a cold while speaking on behalf of Brut at Old Trafford on Friday.

Anderson said: "There is a high chance I won't go to Australia again so I will try to enjoy it.

"If we are 3-0 down I am not going to do a Swanny and just do one! I am not going there and thinking 'right if we don't win this I am done'. We are going there because we want to try to win the Ashes.

"That's as much as I am thinking about it. I think about how I am going to play. How I am going to try to help the team win."

His form in recent months has taken him to the precipice of becoming the first Englishman to record 500 Test wickets - a milestone he could reach against the West Indies in the final Investec Test at Lord's next week.

It is not a statistic Anderson, who currently sits on 497 scalps, is particularly interested in, with his focus primarily on lifting England to victory in the series decider.

He said: "Milestones have never really meant a lot - they probably will mean more when I've finished playing and actually reflect on what I have achieved but right now it is about trying to win a Test match.

"All I will try and do is stay fit and stay in form. That is my job for the foreseeable future. The numbers should keep going up if I keep fit and keep performing well."

Anderson had been linked with a player-coach role with England following the departure of Ottis Gibson to South Africa.

However, he said: "I don't think you can have a player coach - I don't think that would work. My understanding is we are getting another bowling coach."

On whether a coaching role would interest him in future, he added: "I'm not sure.

"I've not thought about coaching, I've not done any badges or anything like that, I'm just happy with the way things are going."

