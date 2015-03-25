 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

James Anderson claims top spot in ICC Test bowling rankings

10 September 2017 09:54

James Anderson has leapt to the top spot in the International Cricket Council Test bowling rankings after a scintillating display in the nine-wicket win over West Indies at Lord's.

Anderson delivered a swing bowling masterclass as he recorded career-best figures of seven for 42 - which included his 500th Test scalp - to steer England towards victory in the Investec series decider.

The 35-year-old's nine-wicket match haul sees him leapfrog India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja to reclaim the number one spot he last held in August last year.

He is now the oldest bowler to go to the rankings summit since Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in July 2009, capping a memorable summer for the Lancastrian, who has taken 39 wickets in seven Tests at an astonishing average of 14.1.

Ben Stokes moved up to 20th and 21st in the batting and bowling rankings respectively after a fine all-round display in the first innings at HQ, following up a six-wicket haul with an important half-century in a low scoring game.

England's 2-1 win over the Windies keeps them third in the Test standings, behind India and South Africa.

Source: PA

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.