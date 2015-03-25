Jake Libby signs new Nottinghamshire contract

Batsman Jake Libby has signed a new two-year contract with Nottinghamshire.

The 24-year-old opener will remain at the club until the end of the 2019 season despite a moderate season in Division Two of the Specsavers County Championship.

So far in 2017 he averages 26.25 from 13 innings, with one century, but remains highly rated at Trent Bridge.

Director of cricket Mick Newell said: "We liked Jake from the moment we saw him and in the years he has been here I think he has improved a lot as a player.

"He is the sort of player that we need to balance out the strokemakers that are in our four-day side and going forward we see him as a key player to push the Championship side forward.

"At the top of the order, Jake and Steven Mullaney complement each other really well. It is a very hard-working partnership.

"He gives 100 per cent to the club, works very hard to improve his game and offers a lot around the dressing room in four-day cricket."

Source: PA

