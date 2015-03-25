 
Jake Ball knee strain rules him out of One-Day Cup final and first England Test

29 June 2017 09:54

Nottinghamshire seamer Jake Ball has been ruled out of Saturday's Royal London One-Day Cup final against Surrey with a knee strain that will also sideline him for the start of England's Test series with South Africa.

The 26-year-old is expected to be out for two weeks after picking up the injury on day two of his side's day/night Specsavers County Championship clash with Kent.

That means he will also play no part in the first Investec Test against the Proteas, joining Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad on the sidelines.

England have a number of question marks over their attack, with James Anderson and Mark Wood both currently fit but coming off lengthy absences.

All-rounder Ben Stokes is also managing a knee injury, raising the prospects of a role for Ball in the Test series.

Broad could yet rally in time for Nottinghamshire's big day and is bowling in the nets, with an update on his availability expected on Friday.

On Ball's withdrawal, Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores said: "Jake is naturally very, very disappointed to miss out on the final, having previously been made available to play by the ECB, particularly after missing out on selection when Notts beat Glamorgan at Lord's in 2013.

"He's given his all in this competition when he's been available to us, and we'll miss him for what will be a really tough game against Surrey.

"Jake is a very strong character and I'm sure he'll bounce back from this. I know he'll be wanting us to beat Surrey as much as anybody."

Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones could be next in line for an England squad place, but three three-day England Lions matches against South Africa, starting at New Road on Thursday, offers chances for others to make a late case.

Source: PA

