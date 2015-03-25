Jake Ball hails England planning as first Test remains evenly poised

England seamer Jake Ball insists the team are "very happy" with how the first Ashes Test is going with the match still too close to call after two days at the Gabba.

The tourists made a major breakthrough to see off the dangerous David Warner, who appeared to become frustrated before flicking a catch to mid-wicket off Ball.

But there was no shifting Australia captain Steve Smith, who finished unbeaten on 64 as he and Shaun Marsh rescued the hosts from 76 for four in an unbroken stand of 89.

By the time they reached stumps on 165 in reply to 302, England had ditched most of the slip cordon and instead posted a bizarre formation of catchers on the drive either side of the wicket to Marsh.

It was a field setting entirely out of keeping with the reputation of this venue as one of the world's quickest and bounciest.

Even so, asked about the mood of his captain Joe Root at the close of play, Ball said: "I think he was very happy - as a team, we're very happy.

"We've done a lot of research, a lot of work on our different plans to each batter.

"We feel like we executed them almost to perfection today.

"We starved (Warner) of the strike a bit, and runs - then (it was) a bit of a loose shot to get the wicket."

England tried similarly involved tactics against Smith, loading the leg side and relying on James Anderson's skill and accuracy.

"(Bowling consultant) Shane Bond and Rooty have spent a lot of time looking at the stats, and where batters score their runs in their first few overs," Ball added.

"The amount of time those two have put in, it's really showing out on the field.

"We see Warner and Smith as the two main Australian players, so for me to get one of the big ones out is very satisfying."

Try as England might, though, they could not outsmart Smith.

"He's an outstanding player," said Anderson.

"He moves around so much you have to take him out of the equation and concentrate solely on where you want the ball to pitch."

The snag is the sluggish surface - which has left bowlers and captain having to think on their feet.

"This pitch is not what we were expecting, so plans have to be tinkered with - and more catchers in front of the wicket," added Anderson.

"We have plans for individuals - but we need plans for this wicket."

England had earlier lost their last six wickets for just 56 runs, after Dawid Malan (56) and Moeen Ali put on 83 for the fifth.

Nathan Lyon, who took two of them, caused a stir before the start of the series with a string of claims about ending English careers this winte,r and having watched Mitchell Johnson scare the Ashes tourists on their last trip four years ago.

But the off-spinner hinted at his latest press conference that his remarks were merely a ploy to distract the focus away from Australia's debutant opener Cameron Bancroft and returning wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

"I took a lot of pressure off them . I thought you guys were a little bit smarter than that," he said.

"I'm not going to stand back from what I said."

Source: PA

