 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Isa Guha and Lydia Greenway among 37 female cricketers given MCC life membership

19 July 2017 04:38

England World Cup winners Isa Guha and Lydia Greenway are among 37 new female MCC honorary life members.

The list was announced by the MCC four days before England Women bid to regain their 2009 crown in Sunday's World Cup final at Lord's.

Greenway retired last year, having also won the Ashes four times - while Guha also helped England to a World Twenty20 title and two Ashes series successes.

Karen Smithies, who led England to victory in the World Cup final last time it was held on home soil in 1993, is another of the new life members.

MCC president Matthew Fleming said: "Never before has MCC awarded so many honorary life memberships at one time, and I am delighted we are able to do so now in recognition of 37 exceptional cricketing careers.

"MCC's relationship with women's cricket has been brought sharply into focus with Lord's hosting the ICC Women's World Cup final in the same year as the sad passing of one of the first female honorary life members of the club, Rachael Heyhoe Flint."

Former England captain Heyhoe Flint led her country to the first world title in 1973, having been a driving force in the organisation of the ground-breaking inaugural tournament.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.