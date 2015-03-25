Ireland's Max Sorensen retires from international cricket

Ireland all-rounder Max Sorensen has retired from international cricket following a shoulder injury.

The 31-year-old played 13 one-day internationals and 16 T20s between 2012 and 2016 but has been unable to bowl for some time on fitness grounds.

The Johannesburg-born player, who featured at the 2015 World Cup, said: "I'd like to start by thanking Ireland for the wonderful opportunity of playing cricket for my adopted country.

"It has been a real privilege and I am so thankful, grateful and blessed for the experiences I have had and friends I have made - it was for me the absolute ultimate.

"At this stage of my career, I feel I need to move on with my life. I realise the likelihood of me getting back into the set-up is unlikely, with my various injuries and fluctuating performances in the past year or so.

"It's time for me to move forward and hang up the international boots. Once again I want to thank all involved with Irish cricket for their help and support - it truly means a lot."

Outgoing head coach John Bracewell paid tribute to Sorensen.

"On behalf of all the team I'd like to thank Max for all he gave to Ireland over the years," said Bracewell. "Max was a tireless worker, never giving anything less than 100% effort.

"He always exhibited professionalism and passion, as well as obvious skill. He was a fine role model to the younger players in the squad, and was a very popular figure in the dressing room. I wish him all the best in his future."

Source: PA

