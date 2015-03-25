 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Ireland and Afghanistan awarded Test status by ICC

22 June 2017 03:54

Ireland and Afghanistan have attained Test status after they were granted full membership by the International Cricket Council.

The ICC met for its annual conference in London on Thursday and confirmed Ireland and Afghanistan as full members after a unanimous vote.

Ireland have been playing as affiliate members since 1993 and have recorded famous victories over Pakistan, England and the West Indies in that time.

Now they will be able to play Test cricket against the world's best, with Afghanistan also making the step up having only achieved affiliate membership in 2013.

The ICC confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon, posting on Twitter: "@ACBofficials and @Irelandcricket confirmed as Full Members after a unanimous vote at ICC Full Council meeting.

"Both will now be eligible to play Test cricket following a recommendation that their applications met newly approved member criteria."

The move sees Ireland and Afghanistan take the total number of member countries to 12 and they are the first to be given Test status since Bangladesh in 2000.

Ireland international Gary Wilson welcomed the news by posting a statement on his own Twitter account.

"An historic day for Irish cricket," he wrote.

"Years worth of work feels like it has been recognised. There are many people in the background that have made this happen. Current officials, players and management have been major cogs but let's not forget the tireless volunteers who worked so many years to get us where we are.

"Men who played for free and managed for free. Good men no longer with us like John Wright and John Caldwell, no doubt there are others.

"As well as for us, this is for them. No doubt they would be as delighted as we are. Here's to the beginning."

Source: PA

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than